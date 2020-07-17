A Nigerian man identified as Aliyu Ibrahim has taken to Facebook to cry out after being unable to find love due to his ‘poor’ status.

Aliyu stated that she has been searching for true love but he hasn’t been able to find a girl that really loves him because he hasn’t made money yet.

Sharing photos of his house, he wrote ;

This is where i stay, i am based in Minna, Niger State. No lady loves me because i am a nobody, no lady want to settle down with me, all i get is insult, mockery, i wish i can find love in my condition.

HOT NOW