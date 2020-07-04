Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta recently took to his social media handle to share series of photographs and videos of his adorable family.
In a video he uploaded, the Yoruba actor, who appeared to be on his way out was seen with his little baby girl as he chanted “la ilah illalah’ a phrase in Islam that means ‘no god but Allah’ and interestingly his little girl said the words after him.
See video below;
HOT NOW
- COVID-19: Couple attacked for whistle blowing on party goers in Ikorodu
- Bobrisky’s boyfriend buys him a brand new car for keeping their relationship secret (Video)
- Kanu Nwankwo and wife, Amara shower love on each other as they celebrate 17 years anniversary
Discussion about this post