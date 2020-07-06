Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, EFCC, has broken silence on the reported arrest of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, by security agents.

In a statement on Monday, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, denied that Mr Magu was arrested – but confirmed that the EFCC boss is at the Presidential Villa to appear before a panel set up by the president to review activities of the EFCC at the villa.

Read the statement ;

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.

Dele Oyewale

Head, Media & Publicity

06/07/2020.

MAGU HONOURS PANEL INVITATION

