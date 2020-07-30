A Canadian activist identified as Emilly Swaven in a recent post on social media has revealed why men need to accept false rape allegation made against them.

Emily claimed men need to shut up and accept the false rape allegation because women have been systematically oppressed for years.

Swaven added that men giving up some years of their freedom does not compare to the oppression women have been subjected to for years.

She tweeted;

Men, if a woman accuses you of rape, even if you didn’t do it, you shut up, and accept the charges, women have been systematically oppressed for years and you giving up some years of your freedom doesn’t compare to the oppression they’ve been through.

