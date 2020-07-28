Recall that Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh was in the news yesterday where she revealed she has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, for the sake of their child, King Andre.

Tonto Dikeh made this known during an interview with journalist, Dele Momodu on the importance of forgiveness, adding that she has come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person but about oneself.

Read Here: “I’m not asking for forgiveness in return, I gave mine for my growth” – Tonto Dikeh on why she forgave her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill

However, while many expected expected that when the philanthropist and businessman sees his ex-wife’s message, he would reciprocate the gesture by also talking about “forgiveness”.

Olakunle Churchill in a recent post on social media stated that nobody should get him into a discussion if the conversation isn’t about money.

He wrote, “IF WE ARE NOT TALKING COUNT ME OUT.”

This has made many wondered if he doesn’t share the same opinion as his ex wife.

Recall that a few days back, Olakunle took to his social media page to share a photo of himself and actress Rosy Meurer, as he wrote on the importance of loyalty in business and personal life.

See also; Olakunle Churchill celebrates Rosy Meurer for being loyal