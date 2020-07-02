Former BBNaija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma AKA Ifu Ennada, in a recent statement via her social media handle has lashed out at broke people whose focus is to get into a relationship.

Ifu Ennada in her statement stressed that if anyone wants a successful partner, they should be successful first.

She added that anyone who is broke should have no business being in a relationship or marriage.

Ifu Ennada said, “When I was terribly broke, I was focused on changing my situation, not looking for a meal ticket or looking for a rich man to date.”

She wrote on her Instastory;

”Men should learn to understand their size/type in women.

Before you open your DM to type ”ello babi” to me, abeg look me well and give yourself sense.

Deadbeat broke ass men/women have no business being in a relationship or getting married.”

