Tacha is livid over a certain colleague who copied her ‘merch’ idea and she took to social media to throw hot shades. According to the controversial reality star, someone copied her clothing line with a different inscription and she asked that person to at least give credit.

Tacha in a video sighted online was angry initially but later burst out with laughter as she claims she and her Titans are the GOAT in the game.

See the videos she shared on her Instastory below;

HOT NOW