Popular actress, Princess Shyngle has once again made her sexuality status known.

The sexy screen diva who has on numerous occasions been spotted posing in a seductive manner with a female partner and also with a male partner has disclosed that she is bisexual.

Princess Shyngle made this known via a video posted on her Instastories on Instagram.

According to Princess Shyngle, she’s not shy of her sexuality status or embarrassed as it pleases her. She added that she likes boys and girls.

Watch video of Princess Shyngle speaking below:

