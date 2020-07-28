Popular social media comedian, Adeherself has finally reacted following her apprehension by the EFCC on July 7th, 2020 in a new post on her Instagram page. Adeherself, who has been remanded in EFCC’s custody since July 7, following her arraignment in court on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents, recently met all her bail conditions.

Adeherself took to her page moments ago to thank her fans and followers for the support they’ve shown her so far, while revealing that she currently is in pains.

She ascertains that her case is still ongoing as she prays for the best outcome. She wrote,

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in life, it’s to never give up no matter how hard things may get in life…. I Am Adeherself, yes I’m cheerful, happy, playful, energetic and free spirited, I wunt deny the fact that right now I’m in pains and presently going through a phase I never imagined I could ever face in life 💔

I know I will come out of this victorious, and by the special grace of God with the help of my counselor, I’ll be Adeherself the real King of Queens once again.

To all my lovers out there, I’m sorry I have not been able to say much about what has been going on concerning the whole situation on ground.

please understand that this still an on going case, and I’m following the instructions of my lawyers…

I love you all with all my heart and I assure you that’s Adeherself will be Adeherself once again🥰

HOT NOW