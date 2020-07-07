Unbelievable! In a world where there is an economic crisis and fear of looming recession, a man from India acquires gold face mask worth N1.5 million

An Indian man has reportedly coughed out $4,000, roughly N1.5 million in Nigerian currency to acquire for himself a gold face mask to safeguard himself from coronavirus.

The precious metal covering weighs 60 grams (two ounces) and took craftsmen eight days to make, said businessman Shankar Kurhade, from the western city of Pune.

“It is a thin mask and has tiny pores that is helping me to breathe,” Shankar told AFP.

When going out, the 49-year-old said he likes to adorn himself with gold jewelry weighing a kilogram, including a bracelet, necklace, and rings on each finger of his right hand.

Kurhade — whose company makes industrial sheds — said he got the idea for the gold face mask after seeing a media report about a man wearing one made from silver.

India has made face masks mandatory in public places in a bid to control the spread of the virus in the country, which has around 650,000 confirmed cases and more than 18,600 fatality.

