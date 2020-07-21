According to the reports, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that international flights in and out of the country may resume before October.

Sirika revealed this in a tweet while dismissing reports that the resumption date has been set.

International flights have been suspended in the country since March 23 in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

His tweet reads

”International Flight resumption date is not October. NAMA just issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM). In liaison with Health, Foreign Affairs & PTF COVID-19, we will announce the agreed date, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc. May be earlier than October.”

HOT NOW