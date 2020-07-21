An unidentified man, believed to be an Islamic cleric was caught trying to drop a fetish sacrifice in a community in Akure has been forced to eat the sacrifice himself.

The Islamic cleric was seen sitting on the bare ground surrounded by the crowd in the video.

According to reports, the incident happened in Akure area of Ondo State.

In the almost 2 minutes video, a calabash with some food-like concoction can be seen positioned before him.

The crowd can be heard compelling him to eat the content of the calabash as he pleads for mercy.

