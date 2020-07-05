“It was the most shameful day of my life”A lady publicly declares her guilt for what happened when she went out with her friend’s boyfriend.

A young lady on twitter a few days ago took the social media platform to show her regret for saying such a horrible thing to her friend’s partner.



The lady who goes by the username @6kenza took to her page to narrate the horrible thing she said to her friend’s lover even though, it was done unknowingly.

The story goes like this:

@6kenza said she and her friend were going for a hangout with friend’s babe. In the car, the boyfriend turned to a music track. She wasn’t comfortable with the track aa she described it as a “shitty track”. She didn’t waste time making the guy know that the music is trash and implored him to change it to another track. But Alas! That shitty music was actually sung by her friend’s boyfriend. So, inevitably, she had called his music “shit” to his face and she had described what she felt afterward as the biggest shame of her life.

Read the screenshot of her tweet below:

See people’s reactions:

HOT NOW