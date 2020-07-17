BBNaija 2019 contestant, Kim Oprah, has confirmed that her relationship with fellow reality star, Omashola, has ended. Kim made the disclosure in a new video via her YouTube channel, where she opened up about her relationship with Omashola, and also addressed a few topics concerning the BBNaija reunion show, which ended yesterday, July 16th.

“As for KimShola, I would say let’s keep it moving, and I would appreciate if y’all respect my wishes. Stop DMing me, stop begging me, stop the shipping cos the ship has sunk, it’s buried and it’s done.”

Addressing questions about her relationship with Omashola, she said;

See video below ;

HOT NOW