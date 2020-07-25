Popular on air personality, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju better known as Iya Jogbo, has passed away.

The deceased was widely known for her stints on ‘Wetin Dey’, an afternoon show on Max FM, Lagos alongside Wale Pow Pow and Obusss.

Andrew Hanlon, CEO of TVC Communications, who broke the news in a statement on Friday, said she died after a brief illness from Bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

Hanlon said her demise has “sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.”

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends,” the statement read.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved ‘Wetin Dey’ radio show on Max FM.

“She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day. May she rest in peace.”

Max FM is a sister company to TVC while both firms are owned by Continental Broadcasting Service.

Hot Now