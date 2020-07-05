American pop star Jason Durelo’s 2022 Lamborghini ride is everything — and its changes colour.

Jason took to Instagram to flaunt his ride — claims the Lamborghini is not yet in the market world and would be launched in 2022.

The US pop star changed the colour of his car with an app on his smartphone as his dog jolts around in excitement while the showoff was ongoing.

While sharing the video, he wrote: “I could get in trouble for showing y’all this 🤫 #GhostDerulo”

Watch the video below:

