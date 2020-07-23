In a video that emerged online, it appears the woman who put up the poster is a wife who could no longer condone her cheating husband and the whole purpose of putting up the poster is to embarrass the side chick and make her stay away from her husband.

The lady in the photo was described as Jetu the home wrecker and the post was reportedly mounted at East Legon.

The lady who made the video could be heard, advising girls to stay away from people’s husband, that wives have devised an embarrassing way to handle their husband’s side chicks.

