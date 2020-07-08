Nigerian OAP and social critic, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has frowned at the demolition of a shrine and the arrest of its founder in Abia state.

The Church of Satan founder boasted of his fetish powers as he is known to use voodoo on his members. As soon as he was arrested, youths of the community took to his church to bring down the building.

Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram to express his disappointment over the act, saying that it was never recorded in the scriptures that Jesus Christ destroyed any shrine, instead he went into the church with a cane to flog the traders.

He further express that they should have showed him love, preached to him and showed him the light and true love of God.

“I think it is totally wrong to worship Satan. Demolish his building? Is this really democracy? When Gov. Wike demolished a man’s property for violating the lockdown were you not all shouting?

I heard he was allegedly arrested for child trafficking, violating lockdown and other crimes, as well as terrorizing the community.

Good, if this is true. I appreciate the police in this regard.

But by the way, many of you in Churches with your white Jesus and die by fire wickedness are actually worshiping Satan, who has demolished your churches?🙄

Preach to him, show him the light and true love of Christ!

Bringing down his church would only attract public sympathy to him.

Christ did not destroy a single shrine in his life, instead he went into the church with a cane to flog the thieves.

You want to drive Satan out? Do what Christ did, go into the church with a cane, the scriptures say judgement must begin in the church.

After you have cleansed the church of the witchcraft, idolatry, mammon worship and thievery, only then can you proceed to the shrines.

And don’t forget, Satan disguises as an angel of light, not this buffoonery 🤣🤣🤣”

