The veteran actor’s daughter and fellow actress, Bidemi Kosoko shared the video on her Instagram page.
Shola Kosoko was revealed to be the oldest child in the video and also the one who is the worst dancer of his daughters.
The actor revealed none of his daughters have an attitude and none are liars.
Bidemi disagreed with her father in the post’s caption, as he picked another of his daughters as the most prettiest.
“KOSOKO FAMILY CHALLENGE. Okay friends see ehn, most of the things my dad said about me is not true oooo .I’m actually very quiet. It’s just that I don’t like cheating and I stand for my right.
Then daddy how come I’m not the prettiest I no go gree ooooo.” she wrote.
Watch video below
View this post on Instagram
okay friends see ehn 🙄 most of the things my dad said about me is not true oooo .I'm actually very quiet 😏 is just that I don't like cheating and I stand for my right 👌 . Then daddy how come i'm not the prettiest 😭😭😭 I no go gree ooooo . #kosokofamilychallenge# #mysistersandi# #bestestdadever# . cc : @jidekosoko @officialsholakosoko @adebanke_kosoko @temikosoko @kossylollipii . voice : @oluwa_papatee
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post