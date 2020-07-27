The EPL released the list of the clubs that will be playing in the Uefa Champions league next season and they include Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea.
Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and their fans are super excited including daughter of Billionaire Businessman, Florence Otedola who dumped Arsenal for the Red Devils.
Reacting to this feat, Cuppy wrote on Twitter: “Joining Manchester United is the BEST choice I made in 2020! …Always knew I DESERVED Champions League!”
Joining @ManUtd is the BEST choice I made in 2020! 🔥🔴💃🏽 …Always knew I DESERVED Champions League! #GGMU #JollofOnTheJet 🛩⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HgqJUdEqX9
— #JollofOnTheJet (@cuppymusic) July 26, 2020
