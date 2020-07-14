Jose Mourinho has launched a blistering attack on the outcome of the Manchester City court case, claiming Financial Fair Play is now dead and that football might as well throw open the ‘circus door’, Daily Mail UK reports.

The Tottenham boss hit out at the verdict delivered on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to revoke a two-year ban from UEFA competitions but still fine City £9million for failing to cooperate.

Mourinho was perplexed with why City were fined £9m if they were ‘not guilty’ before suggesting that if they were guilty, then their ban from UEFA’s European competitions should be upheld.

In any case it’s a disgraceful decision,’ Mourinho said in his Tuesday press conference when asked about CAS’s verdict.

‘If Man City is not guilty of it, to be punished by some million is a disgrace. If you’re not guilty you’re not punished. In the other way, if you’re guilty you should be banned. So it’s also a disgraceful decision. In any case, it’s a disaster.

‘If you’re not guilty, you don’t pay. I’m not saying Man City is guilty. I’m saying if you’re not guilty you don’t pay. You are not punished, even with a pound.

‘I know that money is quite easy for them but it’s just a principle. Why are you paying eight or nine million pounds if you are not guilty?

If they are not guilty the decision is a disgrace. If you are guilty the decision is also a disgrace. If you’re guilty you should be banned from the competition. My criticism is not for Manchester City I’m nobody to know if they’re guilty or not. My criticism is for the decision.’

Read full details on Daily Mail

HOT NOW