One of the most beautiful moments in life is the joy and bliss that accompany motherhood. Regina Daniels in her Docu-series has revealed how she announced the news of her pregnancy to her mother, Rita Daniels.

Regina who is still basking in the euphoria of the arrival of her first child has decided to share her pregnancy journey with the world in a docu-reality series she launched a day after welcoming her child.

In a cut-out clip from the long video uploaded on her Youtube page, Regina Daniels could be seen having a video call with her mom as she breaks the news of her taking in.

Watch her mom’s reaction below:

