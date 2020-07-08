Nollywood has experienced yet another loss of one of its movie veterans. According to reports, veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson has died.

Johnson was popularly known for his role as Okoro in Village Headmaster, a well-known TV series on NTA in the 80s. He is said to have been 80 years old at the time of his death.

Johnson reportedly passed on in the early hours of July 8, 2020, at Garki Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness. May his soul rest in peace.

In other news, A man called Mr. Ifekwe Udo, who is said to be the founder of the Church of Satan in Ohafia, Abia state has been arrested by the police. A news blog called Abia Gazette shared the news on Facebook.

