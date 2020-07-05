American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West has declared his interest in running for the president of the United States in the November 2020 elections.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” the Chicago rapper tweeted with “#2020VISION.”

The post by West — whose second album was titled “Late Registration,” garnered more than 200,000 likes within an hour.

But a 2020 run would be a virtually impossible mission for the “Jesus is King” artist and it’s not clear if he’s serious.

An incredibly late Fourth of July announcement means West has missed every single state filing deadline for the two major parties and nearly all state primaries, New York post report.

He’s blown past at least six state filing deadlines to register as an independent candidate, including several with some of the most electoral college votes, like New York and Texas.

News have been making rounds long before now about Kanye’s interest in the most coveted seat in the world as many have condemned his alliance with the incumbent president, Donald Trump over his Make American Great Again” (MAGA) chants and representation.

But Kanye in recent times has shown disinterest following the nationwide protest of the Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd who was killed by White Police Officers in Minneapolis.

”I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” West said at the time.

“And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.

“Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1!”

West implied he was pleased with Trump because of the state of real estate.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office,” West told GQ’s editor-in-chief Will Welch.

“They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

West appears to have at least one vote secured.

“You have my full support!” his pal, Elon Musk, tweeted.

