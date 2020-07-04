The veteran journalist Kemi Olunloyo, yesterday July 3rd, had a clash with some operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad. She took to Twitter to share the experience.

Kemi could be seen in the video confronting some SARS officers after they “ordered her and her ‘artiste’ out of their car and wanted to search them without a warrant”, the journalist had said.

The incident occurred near Eco Bank in the Badore, Ajah area of Lagos state.

“I just ended a very violent verbal altercation with SARS officers who accused me of harassing them. It was a 45 min SHOWDOWN in front of @ecobank_nigeria in Badore, Ajah. I asked everyone to film it.” “It all started as my artist told me at a certain junction in Badore, Ajah he is always profiled because of his nice car and outfits as a “Yahoo Boy”. He is not a criminal Angry face My artist @iamwealth9ja and my son @Richkjtmusic went to a studio this morning.” “When we left the studio for a listening session we got in the car & boom at the junction SARS pulled @iamwealth9ja aside. They visibly caused fear for @Richkjtmusic my son who is American and almost dialed @USinNigeria for his protection. They ordered us out! #EndSARS” “Officer Kelechi taping me was the leader of the team. His beef was that I harassed him and lied that police ever EXTORTED

@iamwealth9ja. He also demanded to search my bag saying I was hiding DRUGS! I told him he needed a search warrant cos I know my CIVIL RIGHTS Angry #EndSARS”

#BREAKING I just ended a very violent verbal altercation with SARS officers @PoliceNG who accused me of harassing them. It was a 45 min SHOWDOWN in front of @ecobank_nigeria in Badore, Ajah. I asked everyone to film it.

