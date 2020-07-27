Controversial Nigerian journalists, Kemi Olunloyo has offered to help talented media personality Toke Makinwa secure a free accommodation aftermath of reports that she has lost her Banana Island house.

The social media space was shocked some hours ago when reports came in that “Toke’s house which was allegedly given to her by her “sugar daddy”, Lagos-based oil and gas businessman, Dr. Festus Fadeyi was seized by AMCON over an unpaid N240 billion debt.

Kemi Olunloyo who seems saddened by the report offered to help Toke Makinwa during this trying times as she asked her to come live with her in Sangotedo.

The self-acclaimed investigative journalists noted that fans shading Toke Makinwa should better stop as homelessness remains a big issue in the country and it’s not funny.

