A angry Nigerian lady, Ameera Yusuf has taken to Twitter to accuse a rep of the BBNaija organisers identified as Mr Olushola Akanda of trying to sleep with her for a slot on the forth coming Big Brother Naija show.

According to Ameera who boasts of being bigger than the show, Mr Olushola Akande asked to sleep with her for a slot on the show.

She tweeted;

“I’m BIGGER than BBNAIJA so they can start their stupid show without me. How can Mr. Olushola Akande ask me to sleep with him to get a slot. I’ve receipts… I will expose your fake show and how you take advantage of people. You will hear from me.”

