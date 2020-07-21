A Nigerian Lady on Instagram identified as Helena, is now regretting after she discovered that a guy who has been in her DMs since 2016 is no other person than 2020 Big Brother Housemate, Laycon.

Sharing screenshots from her DM from 2016 shows Laycon pleading for a follow back. The screenshot also shows another DM in 2017 where Laycon said she was ‘hot’ and would like her to do something for him.

She ignored his entire message even up until 2019 when he told her that he wants her.

Now, Helena may be sad, and has now declared she’d be replying he DMs from now on. She also said if Laycon wins, that she would regret because he tried to toast her and she didn’t look at his side.

See the screenshots below…

HOT NOW