A 27-year-old married woman and mother of three has cried out on social media after catching her husband cheating on her with her blood sister.

Taking to social media anonymously, she narrated that she has been having marital issues as her husband has been keeping a secret affair.

She said she confronted him several times about the lady and he apologized and promised to stay away from the lady.

She also told her family about the situation and her elder sister advised her to forget about the case since he takes care of her.

Recently, she discovered that her hubby was still keeping in touch with the lady and she decided to trace him to a hotel where he usually meets her up.

On getting there, she discovered that her elder sister is her husband’s side chick.

