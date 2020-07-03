A Nigerian woman has welcomed a beautiful and healthy baby girl into her home. She welcomed her first child after 31 years of waiting to be blessed with a child and enduring all the hardships including her husband’s mood swings.

Her stepdaughter identified on Facebook as one Seember Atsenda, took to the platform to share the good news with friends while praising her for being the strongest woman on Earth.

“My Step-Mom is the strongest woman on earth I know,after 31years of being patient with God and loving humanity,training other women’s children and taking her husbands mood swings 😢😢,the lord has answered us by making me a big sister to the cutest and most beautiful baby girl in the whole world 🌎 I have never being so in love with any human the way I feel about this little human,she makes me cry when she cries.Ladies and gentlemen meet IWANGER I TER,the light of my Parents entire life ❤️❤️God’s time is always perfect the devil 👿 can only delay the blessings,thirty-one years(31years of waiting on the Lord)🙏🙏🙏”

