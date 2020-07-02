A statement released on Wednesday, July 1st, Minister of Aviation, states Lagos and Abuja will commence operation of its domestic flight. Hadi Sirika in the statement said that the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8. While the Maiduguri, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Owerri airports would resume on the 11th.

Other airports are also expected to kick off operations on the 15th. The minister, however, noted that that international airport will be closed till further notice. The date for the resumption of international airports will also be announced in due course.

Since March this year, the Nigerian airspace has been closed following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The statement in part reads:

“The flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos. The Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on the 11th of July, while other airports across the country will join on the 15th of July. Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later. Passengers are highly advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.”

