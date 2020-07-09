The Lagos state government has allayed people’s fear on the report of a strange foam substance in Anthony village.

Theinfong earlier reported how a strange white substance that was continuously surging from the ground in Anthony village has thrown the residents into panic and confusion.

The video of the whole event was shared by a social media user to show the world of the strange substance that has kept the inhabitants of the village indoors. Since the time of sharing the video, other video mixes have surfaced online with people calling the white foamy substance “Snow”.

The Lagos state government anyway has tried to put the people’s mind at rest as there is no cause for alarm. Using his Twitter page, Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor shared the cause of the white foam-like substance.

A Tanker fell overnight and our Emergency Agencies poured the foam material to prevent combustion.. Nothing to be scared of .. @safety_lasg & LASEMA are on ground. pic.twitter.com/EV4nPJku4v — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) July 8, 2020

