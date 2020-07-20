Media personnel, Daddy Freeze in a recent statement has predicted who could turn out to be the winner of the BBNaija reality show.

This is coming less than 24 hours after the commencement of the show.

Daddy Freeze in his statement via his Twitter handle stated that one of the housemates, Laycon could win because of the sympathy he would garner in response to the spiteful profiling.

He wrote “This Laycon might win because of the sympathy he would garner in response to the spiteful profiling he received on social media….”

This comes as many had ridiculed the young man for his looks and wondered how he managed to find himself in the Big Brother house.

