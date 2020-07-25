A conversation between Big Brother Naija reality show housemates, Dorathy, and Ozo has seen Dorathy pushing Ozo to Nengi telling him they cannot be together and why she can’t be friends with him anymore. Dorathy has lamented on how Ozo is putting him in bondage.

The duo had a conversation last night, and Dorathy asked Ozo to leave her alone as she obviously wants more than just friendship from him.

She asked Ozo to stop putting her in between himself and Nengi.

Apparently, Ozo wants to keep both ladies as friends, but Dora and Nengi want more.

Read their conversation below…

Dora to Ozo – You’re putting me in a bondage ‬

Ozo to Dorathy – We are friends and we became friendly since day 1 ‬ ‪Dorathy- I don’t like the situation and I would remove myself ‬. I saw someone using eyes to look me at me and it’s weird. ‬They have that idea in their head because we talk a lot and it’s even funny we don’t even hold hands.‬ I need to remove myself I need to focus on the money. I have told you Ozo.‬ ‪I was closer with Lucy from the Hotel, not even you Ozo. ‬ Ozo to Dorathy- There are girls that have male friends. ‬ ‪Dorathy to Ozo – There is a center and I’m the center. ‬ ‪Dorathy to Eric in Ozo’s presence – Eric please come and judge this case. ‬ ‪Dorathy to Eric – Eric please I told Ozo to stop putting me in the situation. ‬ ‪I’m in the middle and I’m his friend, the babe is another person involved too. ‪Eric replies Dorathy – That’s Nengi ‬ ‪Dorathy to Eric – We don’t have anything and we are friends. It looks funny but people are not talking out yet. ‬ Dorathy to Ozo – Ozo don’t put me in middle, I am not here for that.‬ ‪Dorathy to Ozo – leave me alone, leave my neck. ‬

HOT NOW