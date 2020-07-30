Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ from Jenifa’s Diary, has said that lesbianism has become rampant. Juliana who made this known via an Instagram post, narrated how a lady tried to woo her.

According to her, she went out to somewhere and met a lady who overly complimented her and also asked for her number, which she gave without suspecting anything as they are both ladies.

She then went further to say she regrets giving her number to the lady as she kept calling and asked her out.

She wrote as she shared the video on her IG page;

“A lady asked me out 😱

I do not condemn anybody ooo and I do not judge anybody.

A lot of people are on the fence on this matter, the truth that I know about this is that God is against it and so am I!!!!!!”

