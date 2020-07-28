Regina Daniels has taken to her social media page to preach a message of love to her fellow women. According to the mother of one, women should not tear each other down when they can build together as queens.

The Actress made the plea after accepting a social media challenge from colleague, Ini Edo that is aimed at spreading messages of female empowerment with B&W photos.

Sharing her maternity photo, she wrote ;

Challenge accepted. Thank you @iniedo for nominating me. 🤍 Let’s not tear each other down when we can build together as queens .🤍



