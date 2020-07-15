Congratulations are trooping in for Nigerian event planner, Sandra Ikeji, as she recently confirmed she is indeed pregnant. Sandra took to her Instagram account to show off her baby bump also announcing it was a few days to her birthday.

The beautiful mom-to-be who stylishly covered her bump with her braids, also went ahead to confirm they were expecting a baby boy. She wrote: “Few days to my birthday…double celebration. Mama × Baby boy. His grace is sufficient for us.”

See post below:

Recall few months back, Sandra shut down Lagos state on her wedding day with her best girls. The young lady tied the knot on Saturday, January 11.

The event planner had her wedding ceremony at the Landmark event centre and she was surrounded by over two hundred of her best girls who served as her bridesmaids.

