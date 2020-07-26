Live Eviction in BBNaija 2020! The 4 Changes added to this year’s housemate eviction that is different from last year

Right from the beginning, this season of the BBNaija Reality Tv show has had a promise to be amazingly spectacular but what could be more amazing than a sure live eviction where the housemates get to send each other home.

Biggie has introduced new developments into the show and one of them is a live eviction which has thrown some of the housemates into a panic.

All the #BBNaija Lockdown Housemates will be up for eviction except for the Head of House and Deputy Head of House as well as increased Voting power for those who are premium subscribers of Dstv and GoTv.

3 Changes To BBNaija 2020 Season 5 (Lockdown) Housemates Eviction

1. Head Of House and Deputy Head Of House immune Will Not Evicted

Ebuka announced a new twist in the Monday Head of House games brought about by Biggie in this season. All Housemates will be up for nomination to be evicted every week except Head of House and Deputy Head of House. So it is safe to say Nengi and her deputy are safe from the danger of eviction this week.

If ever there was a time when your votes matters, this is it! Save your favorite housemates.

DStv Packages Votes GOtv Packages Votes Premium 2,500 Max 350 Compact Plus 1,500 Compact 750 Jolli 200 Confam 500 Yanga 200 4. Date When Voting Commences Voting begins on 27th July which is tomorrow. Customers are free to cast their votes within the days the voting round is active (4days – Mondays to Thursdays) until they reach their limit. 5. Other Ways You Can Vote For Your Favorite BBNija Lockdown Housemates Asides from voting as a subscriber on the MyDStv app (DStv subscribers) and MyGOtv App (GOtv subscribers), you can vote through Mobile, Web, SMS.

