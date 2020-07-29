Ghanaian MC who is set to wed his lover of 13 years excitedly shared story of them on his social media page.
The Ghanaian man, George Bannerman shared a before and after picture of himself with his wife-to-be from 13 years ago as he made the big announcement, sharing the date for their wedding.
He wrote;
13 years of relationship , finally sealing the deal on the 1st Of August , 2020
Love actually exists ,my people
Love actually exists ,my people pic.twitter.com/JDk3wchXYy
— George Bannerman(MC) (@georgebannerma1) July 28, 2020
See some reactions;
I only managed two weeks and was it now twenty years in marriage with high school kids today short stories are the order of the day. – @WEREPhilip1
13 years? Who had the carry over in medicine? – @vhinezy_btz
and the fruits of your patience, respect, love and mutual understanding have finally given you the best… May you have a happy family Family ahead. God bless you – @KiplaaDomshai98
