Nigerian comedienne, Emanuella Samuel of the Mark Angel Comedy has taken to social media on Wednesday, July 22, to celebrate herself as she turns 10.

The young comedienne took to her Instagram page to show her heartfelt appreciation to God for adding a year to her age, while calling on her fans to rejoice with her.

In the mood of celebration, she shared a lovely photo of herself. In the photo, she was donned in a t-shirt with blue jeans. She also wore black sandals to match.

Emmanuella posed in front of a lovely car with foreign registration number as she smiled at the camera. Fans and well-wishers have taken to the comment section to send congratulatory messages to her.

HOT NOW