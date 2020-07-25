Male housemates of Big Brother Naija season 5 recently confronted female housemates after spotting used tampons in the shared toilets of the house.

Big Brother Housemate housemate, Ozoemena who led the team decried after his bed was recolored with period blood.

The housemates were seen contending over the specific female housemate who is answerable for the demonstration, as they all denied being on their periods.

One of the housemate also revealed how she tried to approach the ladies one after the other after seeing the tampon in the toilet.

“This is disgusting”, Ozoemena lamented, as other housemates suggested differentiate ways to handle the situation.

Watch the video below:

