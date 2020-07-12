We are not a country of fraudsters like some bad eggs have made the international community believe about us, this is proven again when a man from Gombe shows off a vehicle he built with local materials.

A Nigerian man has used local materials to construct an unusual vehicle that seems to a breed between an SUV and a small car.

Photos that emerged online and are making the rounds on social media show how Muhammad Mustapha, who is a talented young man, constructed a unique car using local materials.

It was learned that the genius engineer who is from Gombe state, constructed the vehicle in a unique style that seems to be of a breed between an SUV and a small car.

Mustapha showed off his unique invention as he drove the car around for residents and passersby to see.

