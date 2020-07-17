Nigerian controversial blogger and investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo in a recent statement via her Twitter handle shared a story of how a man lost a N200k job in Lekki for calling his employer ‘uncle’ during interview.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote, “A man lost a N200K per month job at my brother’s company in Lekki. He was the best qualified candidate. He lost the opportunity simply because he called my brother “Uncle” during the interview. Stop addressing people with titles you feel comfortable with. RESPECT”

This comes as the controversial blogger told her followers to stop addressing her as mummy or risk being blocked.

She wrote, “DON’T ADDRESS ME AS MUMMY!!I WILL REMOVE U? Today I removed 33 ppl who called me that. Stop disrespecting my children. They are Americans and HATE IT! Not their Culture. My name is #drkemiolunloyo I hope I made myself clear.”

