A Nigerian man who recently lost his father-in-law to the cold hands of death has shared the outrageous list imposed on him by his wife’s family.

Mr Nathaniel Umoh, who doubles as the first son-in-law to his wife’s family, was asked to bring one live cow, alongside some other numerous items as his own contribution for the burial of his father-in-law.

Other items listed include; 2 goats, 1 bag of rice, 10 tubers of yam, 4 liters of Ufobob, 5 bottles of assorted hot drinks, 20 liters of palm wine, 10 cartons of beer, 10 crates of soft drink, and lots more.

He was also mandated to bring additional cash of N300,000 for the burial of his late wife’s father who hails from Akwa-Ibom State.

Check out the list below;

