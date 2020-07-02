A social media user identified as Rashad on Twitter has taken to the platform to flaunt the designer bags which he bought for his lover after she delivered their daughter.

The black american man chose to celebrate his lover for birthing their child safely to this world with expensive gifts ranging from designer bags, shoes and more from ‘Lenox’.

The excited new mother who was still in her ward gown could not hide her joy as she unwrapped her presents one after the other with pleasant smiles.

From the photos which he shared, the lady could be seen in her hospital bed with bags of expensive goodies surrounding her.

Sharing the photos, Rashad wrote;

“She pushed my baby out so I pushed my a** to Lenox”.

See photos below;

