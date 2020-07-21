Nollywood veteran actress, Ireti Doyle has taken to social media to share a photo of her daughter and her grandchild and they all have an astonishing resemblance.
In the 3 generation inspired pictures the 53 year old shared, she was seen lying down and wearing a very beautiful smile, while her daughter and granddaughter laid on her back.
Captioning the picture, Ireti wrote “May we always have reasons to smile regardless of how hard it gets…Focus on your reason(s).”
