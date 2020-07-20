Just as we unraveled Venita’s cousin’s identity, another housemate has been revealed to be a money bag.

A son of a Nigerian billionaire is currently among the twenty selected housemates contesting for the highly converted Big Brother Naija Season 5 grand prize.

According to reports making the rounds, Kiddwaya whose original name is Terseer Waya is a self-employed 27-year-old from Benue State and son of billionaire business mogul, Terry Waya.

Kiddwaya is also a fitness expert, hence the muscular body and great looks.

A quick visit to his official Instagram page revealed that he is not only good-looking but puts in a lot of work to keep his body fit.

Kiddwaya who says he won’t compromise on ‘bringing back the fun into the House’, is anticipating a better and crazier 2020 being in the BBNaija house.

See more photos of the Nigerian “The Rock” below;