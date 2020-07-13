Did you know that there is a school for husbands with the aim of teaching men how to be better husbands in Burkina Faso?

According to the reports, 1,600 of these schools have been built so far in the country.

Mr. Gnoumou regularly attends these discussions, and takes pride in having changed his behaviour.

“I would often fight with my wife and even hit her,” he reflected recently. “When you hit someone, you are aware that what you have done is not right.”

Today, he offers a lot more help around the home, Martine says. He fetches water and wood, and does other household chores. And he hopes to inspire other men, as well.

