Big Brother Naija champion, Mercy Eke has launched a new collection of wears under her luxury clothing line MnM luxury. The reality TV star has found a way to cash on on the viral statement she made during the intro of her reality TV show with Ike Onyema

The viral statement “I just wanna release and be taken kiaruff” has been printed on merch the queen of highlights launched today on her Instagram page.

To show their support as always, Daine Russet and Venita joined in the lovely photoshoot as they rock the colourful tracksuits.

See more lovely photos below:

