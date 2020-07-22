Perri Shakes Drayton, wife of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards has shared a heartwarming video of her unborn baby kicking inside her belly.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the beautiful mother-to-be noted that her unborn child is already active. The celebrity couple have both remained an internet sensation after they revealed they were expecting a baby together.

They are currently in Spain having the time of their lives and Mike shared videos and photos from their outings.

Sharing one of the photos, Mike wrote, “My wifey a spice like I’m David Beckham ❤️ #MikeandPerri”.

Watch the video of their unborn baby kicking inside Perri’s belly below;

